COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1956 New Cases; 30.91% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1956 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 30.91%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 15632. While, a total of 1,81,696 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 617 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6328 samples were tested on February 03, 2022, out of which 841 samples belonged to males, while 1115 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,65,447. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 509 (37.90%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 51 (30.53%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1361 (29.03%) & 35 (26.92%) positive cases respectively.