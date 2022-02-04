COVID-19 Vaccination Push : Tripura Inoculates Over 50 Lakh Residents Till February 4

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 4, 2022 : More than 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to citizens of Tripura till February 4, 2022.

The Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb; Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik applauded the sincere efforts of healthcare workers in achieving the milestone.

Taking to Twitter, Deb wrote, “50 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in #Tripura. Kudos to our healthcare workers and concerned authorities. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we have been strengthening our fight against the COVID. #IndiaFightsCorona“

5️⃣0️⃣ Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in #Tripura. Kudos to our healthcare workers and concerned authorities. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi

Ji, we have been strengthening our fight against the COVID.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TAy9uOSNct — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik wrote, “Congratulations #Tripura. 50 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in our state. Kudos to our healthcare workers. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji, we have been strengthening our fight against the #COVID19. #IndiaFightsCorona”

Congratulations #Tripura.

5️⃣0️⃣ Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in our state. Kudos to our healthcare workers. Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji, we have been strengthening our fight against the #COVID19.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/EKZR2pqZcJ — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) February 4, 2022

An official of the National Health Mission (NHM), Tripura confirmed “Till 3 PM of Friday, COVID-19 vaccination starting from 15 years of age to 60 years and above had crossed the 50 lakh mark and still continuing. This distinctive achievement had been possible for the untiring efforts of Healthcare workers across the state”.

According to the daily bulletin of COVID-19 Vaccination in Tripura till Thursday last, a total of 49 lakh 93 thousand 903 doses of vaccination (49,93,903) has been administered. A total of 27,50,934 people have been inoculated with the first dose, whereas 21,94,438 people have been inoculated with the second dose. Meanwhile, atleast 48,551 people have been administered with the precautionary doses.