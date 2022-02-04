Manipur Assembly Polls : Noted Film Actor – RK Somendro Singh, 40 Others Join BJP

NET Web Desk

In a major political development just ahead of the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections, a noted Manipuri film actor – R.K Somendro Singh, popularly addressed as Kaiku joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, along with 40 co-actors and associates from the film fraternity.

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed Kaiku and the other leading artists to BJP during a function held at the BJP office in Imphal.

Besides, the induction ceremony held for welcoming the two members were attended by BJP’s state chief – A Sharda Devi; and the party’s national spokesman and in-charge for Manipur, Sambit Patra among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh welcomed all the members. “Hearty welcome to Shri RK Somendro Singh (Kaiku) Ji & leading artists of Manipur who have joined the BJP today at Thambal Shanglen. The joining programme was also attended by Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres. BJP Manipur, Dr @sambitswaraj Ji, Prabhari BJP Manipur & party Karyakartas.” – he wrote.