Meghalaya Government Seeks Central-Fund Worth Over 2000 Crores For Revamping Power Sector

NET Web Desk

In an effort to revamp Meghalaya’s power sector, the state government has submitted a Rs 2500 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union Department, requesting reforms along the distribution sector of the state’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

“We have submitted a detailed project report to the REC which will screen the same and send it to the Ministry. We will then know exactly how much will be sanctioned for us. I cannot say whether we will get the full amount until and unless the screening is completed by the REC,” – asserted the state Power Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

Its worthy to note that the Central Government has approved a Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, a reforms-based and Results-linked Scheme with an outlay of Rs.3,03,758 crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. It aims to improve the quality, reliability and affordability of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.