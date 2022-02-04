R-Day Parade 2022 : Meghalaya Tableau Based On Women-Led SHGs & Cooperative Societies; Attains 3rd Spot

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya tableau based on ’50 years of Statehood & its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and SHGs’ have been adjudged with the 3rd position for its commendable theme displayed during the Republic Day Parade 2022.

It showcased the contribution of bamboo and cane handicrafts usually done by the women-led cooperative societies and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), a factor which is immensely associated with the scalability of Meghalaya’s economy.

The front part of this tableau depicted a woman weaving a bamboo basket, while several bamboo and cane products belonging from the northeastern state were put-on display. Besides, it also depicted the significance of traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric, which is considered as one of the finest variety of turmeric grown along the foothills of the West Jaintia Hills.

However, the tableau of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/Union Territories (UTs) which participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2022. It was based on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’. The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’.