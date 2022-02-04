Sikkim : Indian Army Organized Medical Assistance Along Indo-Tibet Border

- Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim
In an attempt to ensure that medical facilities reach the local populace residing along far-flung remote villages, the Trishakti Corps of Indian Army recently conducted a border area assistance program for the residents of Kupup Village in East Sikkim district.
The event was organized in the Village Community Hall of Kupup Village, a hamlet adjacent to the Indo-Tibet border.
A total of 56 villagers were medically screened by the Indian Army’s medical team and diagnostic tests were conducted to detect ailments through – ECG, BP and eye tests. Free medicines were also provided to the patients.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nema Lepcha, a villager paid expressed his gratitude towards the initiative undertaken by the troop, and reaffirmed the deep bond between the Army and the Villagers that has endured along the border areas since decades.