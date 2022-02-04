Sikkim : Indian Army Organized Medical Assistance Along Indo-Tibet Border

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In an attempt to ensure that medical facilities reach the local populace residing along far-flung remote villages, the Trishakti Corps of Indian Army recently conducted a border area assistance program for the residents of Kupup Village in East Sikkim district.

The event was organized in the Village Community Hall of Kupup Village, a hamlet adjacent to the Indo-Tibet border.

A total of 56 villagers were medically screened by the Indian Army’s medical team and diagnostic tests were conducted to detect ailments through – ECG, BP and eye tests. Free medicines were also provided to the patients.