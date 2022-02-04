Sikkim : SKM Celebrates ’10th Foundation Day’ Through Virtual Mode

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is celebrating its 10 foundation day today. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be observed virtually, with the cake-cutting ceremony taking place at the village, block, subdivision, and district levels. Prem Singh Tamang Golay, the party’s president and Sikkim Chief Minister, celebrated the day at the party’s headquarters in Gangtok.

According to an SKM press release, “the Sikkim Krantikari Front party, born with the objective of ensuring the interest, security and secure future of Sikkim and the Sikkimese people, has crossed 10 years. The SKM party has been fighting for the security of the people and overall development of Sikkim for the last seven years while fighting for justice for the oppressed people for the last 25 years.”

It has also pointed-out various developmental and public works initiated by the party across every region of Sikkim over a period of 32 months:

– The former SDF government had left the Bhaichung Stadium under construction in Namchi in a dilapidated condition. With the formation of SKM government, the construction work started and it was inaugurated on October 31, 2021 and dedicated to the sportspersons and all the people of Sikkim.

– Under the Sikkim Film Policy, Rs. 25 lakhs and Rs. 1 crore incentives as well as Most Film Friendly Award were launched.

– A high level committee was formed under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba to effectively present the long pending demand for Limbu-Tamang seat in the Central Government. Similarly, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Mr. TN Dhakal to take the demand of 11 caste groups to the center.

– A grand project of Shridham Vrindavan was started in Dodak, West Sikkim. The construction work of this religious place is in full swing now.

– The government has decided to provide a gratuity of Rs. The government has allocated over Rs 51.43 crore for the Heavenly Path Organization’s Gurunivas project in Nandu village of South Sikkim.

– A committee headed by Union Minister and Minister Sonam Lama was formed to welcome 17th Karmapa Ugen Thinley Dorjee during his visit to Sikkim.

– Formation of Sikkim Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Society (SIDS) under the patronage of the Chief Minister and launch of One Family One Business Policy.

– Launch of ‘Pig Breeding Incentive Funding Scheme’ and ‘Chief Minister’s Fisheries Production Scheme’ in the interest of the farmers of the state.

– Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, approved an independent BSNL Administrative Control Center for Sikkim, which was a three-decade-old demand of the state.

– The age of recipients of widow allowance has been reduced from the existing 40 years to 21 years.

– Compensation of Rs. 20 crore was provided to the affected families of Pakim Airport, and the stalled construction work, which had been halted due to the affected families’ dissatisfaction, was completed. Under the Sikkim Poor Housing Scheme, a total of 3050 houses for the poor are planned to be built. So far, many such residences have already been built, and remaining are being built in full swing. The surface area of the house has been increased in comparison to the previous government’s CMRHM scheme, and furniture, including a television set, has been provided in each house.

– National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim acquires 100 acres of land at a cost of Rs 26.4 crore in Khamdong, East Sikkim.

– The former SDF government has given priority to the construction and completion of Degree College, Mangshila North Sikkim, Sikkim Institute of Science and Technology, Chisopani, Business College, Dentam and Modern Science College, Chakhung.

– The location has been marked with the decision to build a Skill Development University (SKILL DEVELOPMET UNIVERSITY) in Berthang of the Gejing-Burmese complex in West Sikkim.

– Plan to build Sikkim International University (SIKKIM INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY) at Srivadam in West Sikkim has been approved.

– The government has decided to establish Alpine University (ALPINE UNIVERSITY) in Poklok Kamrang area of South Sikkim.

– The name of Burmek School in West Sikkim has been changed to Mahatma Shrijanga Senior Secondary School.

– The government has started providing incentive amount on twelve other agricultural products like milk. These include cardamom at Rs 100 per kg, ginger at Rs 20 per kg, orange at Rs 20 per kg, cardamom at Rs 10 per kg, fapar at Rs 10 per kg, chilli at Rs 20 per kg, green peas at Rs 8 per kg, cabbage at Rs 5 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 7 Rs 7 per kg, Rs 7 per kg for carrots and Rs 25 per kg for Kibi, Rs 25 per kg for yellow lentils, Rs 25 per kg for black lentils, Rs 25 per kg for kidney beans.

Meanwhile, some other achievements are as follows :

1. 50 state government fully funded scholarship seats for MBBS.

2. 5 seat for RC holder.

3. Medical support for BPL , criteria voter card ₹20 000/-.

4. 2,00,000/- for Chief Minister discretionary fund for COI holder.

5. Old age increase .

6. Upto 5cr no TDR for Women contractor,5-10 CE 1%.

7. No online tender upto 20 lakhs

8. Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana 3150 total house.

9. Sikkim Urban Garib Aawas Yojna and flat for poor family.

10. 5000 for students .

11. Chief Minister Infrastructure Devlopment fund.

12. 105 Primary school Construction going on.

13. 5 lakh for drivers accident.

14. 553 Adhoc teachers in the process of regularisationz

15. 1000 home stay sanctioned.

16. Namthang, Rinchenpong,Jorthang,Kamling, university going to established.

17. Govt sponsored for language PHD.

18. 2 District Pakyong and Soreng formed.

19. Roads upgradation of all constituencies.

20. Sikkim House in Mumbai.

23. Incentive for local producers for milk, organic products.