Sikkim : Tibetan Organization Applauds Centre For Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Tibetan Youth Club (TYC) of Gangtok has welcomed the decision undertaken by the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of boycotting the opening & closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Referring the decision as ‘bold & in favour of humanity’, the TYC has expressed their gratitude to the Centre for undertaking concerned decision.

The move emerged after China chose Qi Fabao, a regimental commander in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as the torchbearer for the event. He fought in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley against Indian troops in 2020.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson – Arindam Bagchi briefed the media about the diplomatic boycott of the event on Thursday.

The General Secretary of Tibetan Youth Club, Gangtok – Tenzing Tsepel shared “We are overjoyed because it is coming from India, as our spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has always referred to India as our Guru. And when we first saw the news that India is not sending a delegation to the opening and closing ceremonies, we were very happy because we have been demanding this for a long time, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of India and to offer our condolences and homages to the brave soldiers of Galwan Valley who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. It is also a happy time for all Tibetans around the world, including those in Sikkim.”

Meanwhile, a member of TYC, Gangtok – Tenzing Chundi informed, “We were shocked at first that India could take such a bold step, and I never thought it would happen, but it has, and I thank the Ministry of External Affairs and the current ruling government in the centre for taking such a strong and relevant step to honour its soldiers guarding the border, and we appreciate the move.”