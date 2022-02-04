Tripura : 18-Yr-Old Girl From Sepahijala Untraced Since 7 Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 04, 2022 : An 18-year-old girl hailing from Tripura’s Boxanagar area under Sepahijala district has been missing for the last seven days. Reportedly, the girl left her house on January 26 last and has not returned back since then.

Her parents searched into their relatives’ house in Boxanagar but were unable to locate her. However, her parents later reported a missing diary at the Kalamchoura police station.

The family members are now concerned if anything untoward takes place with their daughter. Besides, the local populace suspects if she has been abducted and forced into some illegal trade, or this might be a case of human trafficking.

A team of Sepahijala district police is investigating the incident and attempting to locate the young girl, as informed by officials.

In the meantime, it has been reported that minor adolescent girls have been taken out of the state for the purpose of trafficking. Unsurprisingly, a gang of women traffickers has been active in the Sepahijala district.