Tripura : BSF Jawan Injured In Stone-Pelting Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

On the night of February 3 and 4, some unknown miscreants claiming to be drug smugglers attacked a Tripura Frontier Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in the Rangamura area of Belonia sub-division.

During the attack, a BSF Jawan named Binod Soren suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Rajnagar hospital. He is out of danger, as informed by the doctors on duty.

Acting on specific inputs, the 130th battalion of BSF troops raided Rangamura area of Belonia in South Tripura during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. During the raid, these unidentified miscreants allegedly stone-pelted the jawans, injuring one of them.

The BSF jawans have successfully seized 25 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 1.25 lakh from the Indo-Bangladesh border area under PR Bari police station.

Furthermore, a case has been registered by Tripura Police and an investigation into the matter is underway, but nobody has been identified as of yet.