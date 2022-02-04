Tripura Government Intends To Transform Under-Developed Areas; Issues Delta Ranking Of 12 Aspirational Blocks

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to effectively transform the under-developed blocks by identifying its strengths and driving improvements along the socio-economic themes, the Tripura Government has released the delta ranking of 12 Aspirational Blocks for the second quarter.

Based on performance indicators, the state government have ranked Dumbumagar Block into the top position for drinking water & sanitation with a total score of 73.03; Silachari Block has topped in IT and agriculture sectors with the scores of 88.94 and 34.92 respectively; Karbook Block has scored topped in the education sector with 71.61 score; Chawmanu Block – 88.79 and topped in health sector.

Meanwhile, Rupaichari Block has topped under Rural Development with score 69.55, Animal Resource Development – 31.38, and Social Welfare and Social Education departments with score 73.33. The Raishyabari Block has scored highest 78.37 in the fishery activities.

Its worthy to note that on 2019, the state government has launched ‘Transformation of Aspirational Block Programme’ (TABP) for accelerating improvements along the socio-economic sectors, which is currently being implemented across 12 most aspirational blocks.