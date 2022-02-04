Tripura : Large Stash Of Narcotic Items Recovered From Agartala; 1 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 4, 2022 : Tripura police and Assam Rifles have conducted a joint operation on the night of Friday and recovered a huge cache of narcotic substances, cash and apprehended a person from Agartala.

Reportedly, West Tripura police station staff led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Priya Madhuri Majumder along with Assam Rifles jawans conducted a raid at Lankamura area under Ramnagar police station in the suburbs of Agartala city at around 3 AM on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, SDPO Majumder said “We have conducted a raid at the house of one Chandan Halder and recovered huge quantity of narcotic items comprised of phensedyl and cough syrups worth Rs 15 lakhs along with cash of Rs 5.50 lakh from his possession.”

“The accused Chandan has been arrested and a case under NDPS Act has been registered. The case is under investigation and we are hopeful that the police will succeed in arresting all those involved with this racket”, she added.