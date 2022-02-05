Arunachal Pradesh To Generate Carbon Credits From Micro, Mini & Small Hydropower Plants

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is counting on its micro, mini, and small hydropower projects to earn carbon credits in order to help the country meet its commitment of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Micro-hydro projects have a capacity of up to 200 KW, mini projects have a capacity of up to 2 MW, and small projects have a capacity of up to 25 MW.

“We expect to get credits somewhere in 3-4 months or at max, six months. Once that is done, trading can be done any time,” state’s Commissioner, Hydropower and Planning, Prashant Lokhande told IANS.

“Out of the total hydropower plants in the state, 98 micro, mini and small hydropower plants with combined installed capacity of 50.295 MW have been considered for carbon credits registration and assets management for the year 2014-2020,” said a top government official.

Recently, the frontier state has announced 50 micro and mini hydropower projects under the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination programme in phased manner. In the first phase, 17 micro and mini hydropower projects with installed capacity of 1,255 KW are planned.

“Our small hydro installation is 80MW out of which 50 MW is eligible as they are commissioned after 2002. However, we will also ask NEEPCO to go for the same for 600 MW Kameng and 110 MW Pare hydropower projects,” Lokhande added.

Moreover, the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) has recently turned into Arunachal Pradesh’s first renewable energy-producing entity to claim Carbon Credits (CC). This energy-producing enterprise will soon receive the Carbon Credits issued by the Universal Carbon Registry (UCR). It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat-based renewable entity ‘Creduce Applied sciences Personal Limited’.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 3-megawatt Sumbachu SHP (small hydropower). This primary hydropower venture has been constructed by the HPDCAPL at Zemithang in Tawang district. Expected to scrapping-off 6600 tons of carbon emissions from the environment every year, this hydropower venture received carbon registration below UCR for the Sumbachu SHP just days after its inauguration by CM Khandu.

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh remains to be the highest carbon sink state in the country providing clean oxygen, as 82% of its region is surrounded with green cover, thereby playing a crucial role in challenging the grave impacts of global warming.

Its worthy to note that the United Nations COP26 summit, which was held in Glasgow deliberated on safeguarding the planet from the disastrous effects of climate change. Taking to the platform, Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi have undertaken certain bold pledges to combat the global crisis. While addressing the world leaders at the forum, PM Modi asserted that despite the developing country incorporates of 17% of the world population, but it is responsible for only 5 per cent of global emissions.

He further claimed India to be the only country that adhered to commitments of Paris Agreement – a legally binding international treaty focusing on actions to be taken by nations to combat climate change. It was adopted by 196 countries at COP 21 in Paris, held on December 2015. Presenting the country’s national statement, PM Modi listed out five commitments, specifically termed as pledges undertaken to tackle climate change.

1st – India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

2nd – India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

3rd – India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030.

4th – India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent by 2030.

5th – India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070.