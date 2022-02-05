COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 196 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 63,315 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 196 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63315, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 291 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 669 active cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (246) and West Kameng (127).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1985 active cases, while 407 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 61039.

A total of 12,46,692 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,747 on Friday, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate dipped to 11.21 per cent from 11.31 per cent the previous day.