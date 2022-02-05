COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1777 New Cases; 27.38% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1777 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.38%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 14999. While, a total of 1,83,473 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 621 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6489 samples were tested on February 04, 2022, out of which 762 samples belonged to males, while 1015 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,67,853. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 332 (30.82%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 51 (31.09%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1373 (26.38%) & 21 (46.66%) positive cases respectively.