Dubai Boxing Event : 4 Mizo Pugilists To Compete Against Pakistan On February 26

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

As many as 4 Mizo pugilists will represent India during the upcoming Professional bout which will be held in Dubai on February 26.

Organized by the Mizoram Grassroots Boxing Promotions and Management, these event is considered to be a milestone as for the first time in history, Mizo boxers will be playing against their Pakistani counterparts. The list of these four ace pugilist includes –

1. Lalrinsanga Tlau : A professional super feather boxer and a WBC Youth Champion of 2021 with a professional record of 6W 0L 0D. He last played an international match in Dubai with a win over Beruashvilli of Georgia.

2. NT Lalbiakkima : A 2-times IBA International Champion who made history in 2018 by beating the World No. 1 and Olympic Champion.

3. HC John Kenty Vanlalhlimpuia : He has represented India in many International Tournaments and have clinched medals in almost all of the tournaments with 2 Silver Medals in Senior Indian National and 2 Gold in Inter Services Tournament. The February 26 Dubai will be his first professional fight.

4. Laldingliana : He hold a professional boxing record of 2W,0L,0D and is the reigning Mizoram LPS prefight Bantam Weight Champion and Bronze Medalist in National Youth Boxing Championship.

M. Kamal, the organiser of the Professional Boxing event, stated that this is the first time in Indian professional history that a boxing match between India and Pakistan will be organized. He explained that the mission of Grass Boxing is to revolutionize boxing in India by creating a platform for the growth and development of Professional Boxing and provide opportunities for homegrown boxers to showcase their talent on the global stage.