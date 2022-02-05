Five Insurgents Held In Poll-Bound Manipur; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

NET/UT News Desk

Police and Assam Rifles in Manipur nabbed five active cadres of different underground outfits with arms and ammunition in separate operations as a part of security measures in view of the upcoming polls, according to police. It said that three cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and one each to Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were nabbed in the last 24 hours.

A combined team of 15 Assam Rifles and Imphal West police commandos arrested three cadres of UNLF operations at various places under Imphal police station last night, the police also said. Two small arms (Glock pistol marked as Glock 30Gen4 USA .45), three magazines containing 30 live rounds together were recovered from them, the police further said. The police identified the cadres as Sanasam Shyamsal Meitei alias Nanao (30) of Hiyanthang, RK Solomon alias Amon Singh (47) of Thangmeiband and Waikhom Nganglentomba Meitei alias Gogo (47) of Thangmeiband Kabrabam Leikai.

The combined team conducted the operation based on reliable information regarding the presence of some active members of the UNLF in the said areas, the police added. The arrested persons and recovered articles have been handed over to Imphal police station for necessary action, the police further added.

Regarding the arrest of the active cadre of KCP (PWG), police said the militant was nabbed the cadre by another combined team of Imphal East police commandos and troops of 16 Assam Rifles from Pangei area under Heingang police station of Imphal East district last night, around 7 pm. The underground cadre was identified as Mangsatabam Romesh Meitei alias Tonjao (18) of Luwangshangbam Awang Leikai, according to the police. He was intercepted while the combined team was on random frisking and checking duty along a road at Pangei. One .32 pistol loaded with three live rounds in a magazine, two Chinese made hand grenades and two demand letters of KCP (PWG) signed by its finance chief Wanglemba Meitei were recovered from his possession, the police added. The arrested person was handed over to Heingang police station for taking up further necessary legal procedures, the police further added.

Regarding the arrest of the KYKL cadre, a team of Imphal West police commandos arrested the militant from Tharoijam Bazar crossing under Patsoi police station of Imphal West district today, around 12.40 pm. The nabbed underground cadre was identified as Wahengbam Momocha Singh (34) of Heirangoithong, currently residing at Taothong Leikai, according to police. The arrested person was handed over to Patsoi police station for further necessary action, the source said.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/five-cadres-of-unlf-kykl-kcp-held-with-arms-and-ammunition-in-poll-bound-manipur/)