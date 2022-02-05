London-Based Medical Practitioner & Former ULFA-I Chairman Quits Outfit After Interrogated By MI6

NET Web Desk

The London-based medical practitioner & former chairperson of proscribed militant outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Mukul Hazarika alias Abhijit Asom has recently quit the outfit after been interrogated by Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

Reports informed that Abhijeet quit the militant outfit, fearing arrest and extradition to India by the United Kingdom government.

According to The Asian Age report, Abhijit was interrogated by MI6 officers for establishing his actual identity.

Its worthy to note that a case was registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017 against Abhijeet Asom under Sections 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 121A and 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, in 0rder to avert India’s extradition request over NIA case, the current ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah reshuffled outfit declaring himself as its Chairman.