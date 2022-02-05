Manipur Assembly Polls : CM N. Biren Singh Files Nomination From Heingang Assembly Constituency

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, today filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Heingang Assembly constituency at Office of Returning Officer.

Accompanied by state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other supporters, Singh extended best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming election.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to file the nomination as the BJP candidate from Heingang AC at the Office of Returning Officer today. I was joined by Smt. @AShardaDevi Ji, Pres. @BJP4Manipur. Best wishes to all BJP candidates filing nominations for the upcoming election.”

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.