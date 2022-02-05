Meghalaya : Drones Utilized For Lifting Lakadong Turmeric; Resolving Connectivity Issues Faced By Cultivators

NET Web Desk

Lakadong Turmeric – a product incorporating of enormous potential to boost the growth of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya will now be transported to other parts of the country through the utilization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones, thereby resolving first-mile connectivity issues faced by the cultivators.

Accordingly, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) today conducted the first-of-its-kind Fly-Off Event to demonstrate the use of novel and innovative Drone/UAV technology for payload delivery of this turmeric.

This product identified under the ‘One District, One Product (ODOP)’ is believed to be a spice revolution unfurled in West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

The Additional Secretary of DPIIT – Sumita Dawra asserted that concerned event was a first step towards showcasing the innovative solutions that can propel first-mile connectivity.

According to PIB report, Lakadong Turmeric from West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya is one of the world’s finest turmeric varieties with the highest curcumin content of 7-9% (in comparison to 3% or less in other varieties) which will emerge as a game changer in the economy of the district.

Curcumin – the key active ingredient in turmeric, is a miracle compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and renders a bright yellow colour to the spice. The higher the curcumin, the more prized is the turmeric.

“Despite India being the world’s largest turmeric producer and exporter, turmeric imports had also been increasing. In spite of the highest curcumin content and excellent potential for domestic sales and export, Lakadong turmeric faces severe market access issues due to the remoteness of the location, topography and terrain.” – asserted the official report.

Meghalaya has also applied for a Geographical Indication tag for Lakadong turmeric.

A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Therefore, in order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.