Nagaland : Fake COVID-19 Test Report Racket Busted In Dimapur

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Dimapur Police has recently busted a racket involved in issuing fake COVID-19 test reports to passengers entering into Manipur from Blue Hill station area.

According to a press statement issued by DCP (Crime) & PRO Bharat Laxman, based on specific inputs from reliable sources, a police team was sent disguised as passengers in need of negative Covid-19 test report.

One individual named Md. Samung, aged 39-yrs-old working for IMA Travels (Dimapur to Imphal) offered to arrange it on payment basis.

The press statement further mentioned that on paying Rs.500/- per person the accused arranged fake report within an hour. Subsequently, he was apprehended and a case was registered vide East PS Case No.20/2022 U/s 419/465/471 IPC r/w Sec 52 Disaster Management Act 2005.

As per the statement of the accused, he used to collect Aadhar cards and money from passengers. He would then move towards Lahorijan, Assam and would pay commission to Testing Centre staff stationed there and arrange for fake COVID-19 test reports without travelers being tested physically. This is being investigated and all individuals involved are being thoroughly examined.

According to the press statement, 2 fake COVID-19 test reports issued from Lahorijan, Assam-2 were also recovered from the possession of the accused.