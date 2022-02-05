Organic Farming In Sikkim Lacks State-Government Support; Alleges SDF Member D.N. Sapkota

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Senior Vice-President of Farmer Front, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party – D.N. Sapkota asserted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has recently realized the significance of Organic Farming and is now planning to revamp the sector, as informed during the recent cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

“Organic farming day was celebrated on January 18 but the state government failed to celebrate the same, thereby immensely hurting the sentiments of cultivators. Sikkim is a world leader in organic farming, but more research is needed,” he says.

Karma Dichen, Vice President of the Farmer Front SDF party, stated, “There is no government support in the farming sector; if it is provided, there are people who are willing to farm.”

Organic farming has a wide range of scope; people from all over the world are interested, as are our youth; however, what we lack is government support; if the government provides some assistance, such as insurance, more research, and subsidies, many people will be willing to practise organic farming.