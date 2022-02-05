Sikkim : HSP Intends To Form Alliance With Sikkim Sangram Parishad

The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) today informed that initial discussions are taking place to form an alliance with Sikkim Sangram Parishad ‘for the larger good’ and welfare of people, as informed by a press release.

“It was wonderful meeting Ms Primula Bhandari, daughter of late Shri Nar Bhadhur Bhandari (ex CM) and discuss the deteriorating politics of Sikkim.” stated Bhaichung Bhutia in press release.

“People of Sikkim are looking for new clean politics and politicians. We felt that Hamro Sikkim and Sikkim Sangram Parishad which has the legacy of Late Shri NB Bhandari should work together for the betterment of Sikkim. Hamro Sikkim is a party for the youth and always fought for clean and new politics. Shri Bhandari never compromised on Sikkim issues and welfare of the Sikkimese people.” – asserted the press release.

“We have agreed for our president and senior party leaders to meet soon and discuss for both the parties to take further discourse for the larger good,” Bhutia further added.