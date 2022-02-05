Sikkim : SKM Leader Seeks Central-Fund To Revamp Organic Farming 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader – Indra Hang Subba emphasized on the importance of chemical-free farming and the need to establish more Khelo India Centres of Excellence in the northeastern state of Sikkim.

These issues were raised by Subba on Friday in Lok Sabha while participating in the discussion on ‘Motion of Thanks’ to the President’s Address.

“We have progressive farmers practicing organic farming who can be potential experts from our State providing assistance to the farmers of proposed area. We can enhance our organic seed production and become major supplier in agri-horticulture as we are already organic certified areas, organic fertiliser production, and research and development programs.”

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his assistance during the pandemic and congratulated him on the successful vaccination drive.

“Within very limited time allotted to me, I touched upon the issues of road connectivity, deplorable condition of NH-10, need for all weather road connectivity to Indo-Nepal border of Sikkim, a state which is surrounded by three international borders – China, Nepal and Bhutan.” – asserted Subba.

“I also thanked Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji for having prioritizing on stretches leading to Indo-China border in Sikkim,” he added.