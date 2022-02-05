Tripura : Agartala Among 39 Towns Recognized As ‘Towns Of Export Excellence’ Under Foreign Trade Policy 

NET Web Desk

The state capital of Tripura – Agartala is among 39 towns designated as “Towns of Export Excellence (TEE)” under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 (extended until 31.03.2022), as informed by an official release issued on Friday.

According to PIB report, Agartala attained the recognition for its Bamboo Cane & other handicraft products in the year 2011.

All towns recognized under “Towns of Export Excellence (TEE)” under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 will avail benefits including –

1. Recognized associations of units in Towns of Export Excellence can avail financial assistance under Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme, on priority basis, for export promotion projects for marketing, capacity building and technological services.

2. Common Service Providers in the Towns of Export Excellence are entitled for Authorisation under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme.

Meanwhile, the other towns include – Tripur; Ludhina; Panipat; Kanoor; Karur; Madurai; AEKK (Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodanthuruthu & Kuthiathodu); Jodhpur; Kekhra; Dewas; Alleppey; Kollam (Quilon); Indore; Bhilwara; Surat; Malihabad; Kanpur; Ambur; Jaipur; Srinagar; Anantnag; Barmer; Bhiwandi; Agra; Firozabad; Bhubaneshwar; Ahmedabad; Kolhapur; Saharanpur; Morbi; Gurgaon; Thoothukudi (Tuticorin); Visakhapatnam; Bhimavaram; Bhadohi; Pollachi; Noida.

So far, these benefits have been extended to towns like – Tirupur; Indore; Dewas; Srinagar; AEKK (Aroor, Ezhupunna, Kodanthuruthu & Kuthiathodu).