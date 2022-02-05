Tripura : Alleged Leopard Footprint Scares Workers Of Gokulnagar Tea Estate

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 05, 2022 : Leopard footprints discovered on Saturday morning at Gokulnagar Tea Estate of Tripura have terrified the workers.

According to local sources, an ex-employee of Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and one of the tea estate workers noticed the footmarks when he arrived at the tea estate, which is located just a few kilometres away from the Sanctuary. Following the alarm, the tea estate’s manager rushed to the scene and notified police and forest officials.

The ex-employee said “I served food to the leopards inside their iron cage during my service at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary. I had good experience about the leopards and tigers and can easily identify their footmarks. A leopard had surely passed through this path”.

The manager said “Workers in this tea estate are frightened. The Forest department officials are conducting search operations in the adjoining areas”.

A team from Sepahijala’s Charilam Forest unit led by Senior Forest Guard Tapan Kumar Nandi searched the whole area as well as the suspected places where such animals tend to hide.

Speaking to reporters, Nandi said “Chances are very rare for movement of leopard in this area. May be the workers have mistaken the footprints. Our observation depicts that the footmark could be of wild cat or civet. Here in this location, civets are found in large numbers as this animal prey on village livestock.”