Tripura Cabinet Will Introduce Bill To Commence Academic Activities At National Law University

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Government intends to introduce a bill necessary for the operation of the National Law University (NLU) during the upcoming session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, scheduled to begin from March 17.

The state Education Minister – Ratanlal Nath on Friday had an important meeting at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala with Krishnadhan Das, MLA of Bamutia assembly constituency, Education Secretary Brijesh Pandey, Higher Education Director NC Sharma, Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Principal of TIT, Chairman of SMC Committee of Narsingarh Class XII School and its Headmaster.

Taking to social media handle, the education minister shared that preparations to start teaching in the National Law University campus from the next academic session is in full swing and a bill in this regard will be introduced during the forthcoming assembly session.

Nath wrote, “I have long wanted a law university in our state. I am very happy that with the sincere cooperation of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the dream will come true very soon.”

নরসিংগড় স্থিত জুডিশিয়াল একাডেমীর বিল্ডিংয়ে আগামী শিক্ষাবর্ষ থেকে প্রাথমিকভাবে "ন্যাশনাল ল ইউনিভার্সিটি" -এর পঠনপাঠন শুরু করার প্রস্তুতি চলছে । আসন্ন বিধানসভা অধিবেশনে এই সম্পর্কিত একটি বিল পেশ করা হবে । — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) February 4, 2022

He informed that a building for the National Law University will be constructed on the site of the existing polytechnic building and a new building for the polytechnic here in Agartala will be constructed next to the grounds of Narsingarh School.

Work on the two buildings will begin simultaneously, while quarters will be built in the vacant space behind the Judicial Academy, he added.