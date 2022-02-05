Tripura Police – First In Northeast India To Launch ‘War Against Drugs’ : CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday claimed that the state police has emerged as the first unit among other northeastern regions to launch a crackdown on drugs which is still continuing aggressively.

Chief Minister Deb on Friday visited Kuwaifung TSR Company headquarter, Bagmara TSR platoon post and the battalion headquarter of TSR 9th battalion in the southern district.

Speaking to reporters here, Deb said “Tripura police is the first police in the entire NE region to initiate an eradication of drugs which is still ongoing. Thereafter, a massive campaign has started in all other states of this region to stop the menace of drug consumption”.

“Consequently, the volume of women atrocities across the state has declined. The rate of crimes against women has dwindled in the state and the percentage of conviction has increased as well”, he added.

Visiting several battalions’ headquarters during the past couple of days, Chief Minister said “Tripura State Rifles are the special force of state police and I am proud to have a force like this. I keep on visiting these battalions to inspect how they are living in the camps, what they are eating and about their families.”

Praising the astounding role of TSR, Deb said “The state rifle has made many sacrifices and efforts to suppress the insurgency in Tripura and also brought peace in the state”.

A slew of significant steps had been undertaken to modernize Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles with financial help from the central government, said Deb and added that “Our state might be small, but our country is aware about the duty of our state police as they have received president’s colours”.

“The state police is receiving funds from the central government for modernization of police. With time, many things have changed in the state police and in TSR personnel. Policing system has changed, the system of patrolling has changed, and body language has changed”, he also added.