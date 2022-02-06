COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1754 New Cases; 26.45% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1754 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 26.45%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 14857. While, a total of 1,85,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 621 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6632 samples were tested on February 05, 2022, out of which 768 samples belonged to males, while 986 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,69,749. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 493 (25.36%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 98 (46.44%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1113 (28.87%) & 50 (28.57%) positive cases respectively.