Tripura : 21-Yrs-Old Youth Injured During BSF Encounter With Smugglers In Sepahijala

Agartala, February 06, 2022 : A 21-year old youth sustained grievous injuries when BSF troops had opened fire aiming smugglers at Tripura’s NC Nagar under Sepahijala district.

Reportedly, the injured youth is identified as Ismail Hussain. The youth was shifted to Sonamura sub-divisional hospital and doctors on-duty referred him to Agartala.

Ismail’s father brought him to Tripura Medical College and later to Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital where he is undergoing treatment now. The father claimed that his present health condition is stable now and out of danger.

The victim’s father told reporters “BSF jawans were screaming at night when they were chasing a group of smugglers. Out of curiosity, we came out of our house. The smugglers succeeded in fleeing which may be prompted the BSF jawans to open fire. One of the bullets hit my son.”

The incident took place on Thursday night.