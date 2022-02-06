Tripura Government To Introduce Cultural Awards In Lata Mangeshkar’s Name : CM Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 06, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday asserted that state government is planning to introduce cultural awards in the name of legendary singer & and music maestro – Lata Mangeshkar.

Speaking to reporters at the official residence of the Chief Minister here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon, Deb said “The decision cannot be taken by myself alone. Cultural Affairs department is looking after these matters. As there is a public sentiment attached with the legendary singer, the state cabinet will take the decision after discussion in appropriate forums”.

Deb paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Lata Mangeshkar at his official residence here in Agartala.

Recalling childhood memories, Tripura CM said “I grew up listening to the classical duets sung by Lata ji and Kishore Kumar, and these songs are either composed by Sachin Debbarman or Rahul Debbarman.”

Earlier, Deb in his official twitter account posted a photo of Lata Mangeshkar wearing Tripura’s traditional Hrisha and replica of Lord Ganesha made of bamboo shoots. He extended his deep condolences to the bereaved family of late Lata Mangeshkar and prayed for her departed soul.

He said, “Ten national awards including Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award as well as the honorary Dadasaheb Phalke Award were conferred to her for the glorifying contribution in the field of music. She won hearts of millions of people for several decades. She started her first play back performance at the age of 14 and listened to her soulful voice for the last time in 2019”.