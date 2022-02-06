Tripura : Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student In Khowai; Apprehended

Agartala, February 06, 2022 : Tripura police arrested a government teacher at Khowai district for allegedly molesting a students on the day of Saraswati Puja celebration.

Local sources informed that the accused teacher has been identified as Soumen Chowdhury, who stopped the girl while she was proceeding towards her house after celebrating Saraswati Puja at her school located at Bharat Sardar Para Higher Secondary School.

The girl’s parents claimed that the accused person groped her. One of her family members said “After returning home, she did not disclose anything before us, rather her behaviour was not normal. Later, she even tried to commit suicide”.

Speaking to reporters, SDPO of Khowai sub-division, Nirdesh Deb said, “The accused teacher has been arrested already. Family members of the victim did not file complaint initially. Soon after the information reached the police, the accused was arrested. The case is now under further investigation right now.”

Notably, the accused was the former teacher of the victim’s school and now has been transferred to another school at Unakoti district.