Amid Students’ Union Ultimatum, Election Commission Team To Visit Manipur Today

NET Web Desk

In order to review the poll-preparedness ahead of the ensuing Manipur Assembly polls, a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Manipur today.

The poll body team will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), state police nodal officer, DG Assam Rifles, recognized national and state political parties, district election officers, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and enforcement agencies.

This visit comes in the wake of an ultimatum forwarded by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) which has set February 10 as the deadline for considering the appeal made by various civil society groups and church organizations to reschedule the dates of upcoming Manipur Assembly elections based on convenience of tribal communities.

It stated that the first phase of voting, scheduled for February 27, falls on Sunday, a day observed for worship by the Christian community, and that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) refusal to follow the same will hurt religious sentiments.

According to a press statement signed by the information and publicity secretary – Khaiminlen Doungel, ATSUM strongly condemned ECI’s move of declining to reschedule the polling of February 27. The students’ union further alleged that state government has also failed to understand the wish and desire of the Christian community of Manipur.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.