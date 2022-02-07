Arunachal Pradesh : Avalanche Hits Army Patrol Party In Kameng Sector; 7 Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

NET Web Desk

At least seven army personnel were trapped in an avalanche that hit an army patrol party in the high-altitude area of Kameng sector in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday.

According to an army statement, the area has been reporting inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last several days.

“Rescue operations underway in Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh to rescue Army patrol hit by an avalanche. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations.” – as informed by the Indian Army sources.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited..)