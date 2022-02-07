Arunachal Pradesh : Single-Day Recovery Surpass New COVID-19 Cases; 2.52% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 58 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 63479. Besides, the single-day recoveries have surpassed the active cases tally.

According to a health bulletin, Arunachal Pradesh now has 1599 active cases, while 259 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 61589. The recovery rate now stands at 97.02% per cent.

The death toll remained unchanged at 291 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 28 active cases, West Kameng – 1, Namsai (1), Papumpare (6), Changlang (1), Lower Subansiri with 16 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 1 cases, Tawang (1).