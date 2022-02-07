Assam Government To Lift Night Curfew & Other COVID-19 Curbs From February 15 : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that night curfew and other COVID-19 restrictions will be withdrawn from February 15.

Addressing a press conference today, Sarma asserted that board examinations, municipal elections, and by-elections of the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months. However, students appearing for the board examinations must get themselves inoculated with both the shots.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

He further added that wearing of masks will be mandatory in all places.

Its worthy to note that earlier on January 2022, the state government had decided to relax the night curfew timings across the northeastern state from February 1. This decision was undertaken after the state commenced to witness lesser number of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths or hospitalizations.