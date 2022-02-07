Bihu Committees Will Receive Special Grant Worth Over 1 Lakhs To Prevent Forceful Donations : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

In order to discourage forcible donations from traders and cultural committees, the Assam Government has decided to provide special grant worth of Rs 1.5 Lakhs to all Rongali Bihu Celebration Committees of the northeastern state, who have been holding Bihu functions within first 7 days of the month of Bohag for at least past 10 years.

Addressing a press conference today at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, the Assam Chief Minister informed that no restrictions will be imposed during the celebrations. However, a fixed timing will be set for the end of cultural programmes.

He also apprised that night curfew along with other COVID-19 restrictions will be withdrawn from February 15. The board examinations, municipal elections, and by-elections of the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months. However, students appearing for the board examinations must get themselves inoculated with both the shots.

In order to strengthen urban infrastructure, the Assam Government has also undertaken a host of initiatives, including – setting-up of Integrated DC Office in all district headquarters, stadiums, convention centres, shifting of district jails, faceless citizen centric services, etc, as informed by the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

