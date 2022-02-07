Manipur Assembly Elections : ATSUM Sets February 10 As Deadline For Rescheduling Polling Dates

NET Web Desk

The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has set February 10 as the deadline for considering the appeal made by various civil society groups and church organizations to reschedule the dates of upcoming Manipur Assembly elections based on convenience of tribal communities.

It stated that the first phase of voting, scheduled for February 27, falls on Sunday, a day observed for worship by the Christian community, and that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) refusal to follow the same will hurt religious sentiments.

According to a press statement signed by the information and publicity secretary – Khaiminlen Doungel, ATSUM strongly condemned ECI’s move of declining to reschedule the polling of February 27.

The students’ union further alleged that state government has also failed to understand the wish and desire of the Christian community of Manipur.

It stated that the polling date in Punjab has already been rescheduled with the active support of the state government. However, the state government in Manipur failed to exert enough pressure on the ECI, it alleged.

Meanwhile, if the ECI fails to consider the appeals made by the CSOs and Church organizations by February 10, then ATSUM will undertake a strong decision which will be detrimental to the smooth conduct of the ensuing election, the committee further added.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.