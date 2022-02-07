Manipur Assembly Polls : Minister Th. Biswajit Singh Files Nomination From Thongju Assembly Constituency

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Minister for Public Works, Power, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Information & Public Relations, Administrative Reforms, Textiles, Commerce & Industry – Th Biswajit Singh today filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Thongju Assembly constituency at Porompat DC Office.

Taking to Twitter, Th Biswajit Singh wrote, “I am filing my nomination from Thongju constituency today, with the divinely blessings of Almighty and my father. Let’s together build a new Manipur! Seeking your Blessings!”.

He further added “Elated to file my nomination as the BJP candidate from Thongju constituency at Porompat DC Office today. My best wishes to all the BJP candidates filing nomination for upcoming elections.”

Recently, the Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, today filed his nomination as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Heingang Assembly constituency – his home seat constituency at Office of Returning Officer.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.