Manipur : CM N. Biren Singh’s Son-In-Law 5 Times Richer Than Him; Claims Poll Affidavit

NET Web Desk

Rajkumar Imo Singh – the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who recently filed his nomination paper as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sagolband Assembly Constituency at Lamphel is about five times more than the CM himself, as revealed by his poll affidavit.

According to Indian Express report, RK Imo Singh has assets worth over Rs 5 crores. He has assets worth Rs 5,10,94,917.93 as compared to Biren Singh whose total assets is Rs 1,08,46,392.

The poll affidavit mentioned that Imo has movable assets worth Rs 1, 14, 37,779.93, including Rs 2, 16,400 as cash in hand and over Rs 37 lakh in 7 bank accounts. He owns three vehicles, including a Maruti Gypsy worth 6.5 lakh, Mahindra Scorpio worth Rs 16,68,905, and a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 18,38,688. He also has a shotgun and a .38 pistol, among others.

Meanwhile, Imo’s wife – Anjubala Nongthongbam and the eldest daughter of Biren Singh has assets worth Rs 2,13,20,021. The Sagolband legislator has immovable assets worth Rs 3,96,57,138, including Rs 15,00,000 worth self-acquired property, inherited assets worth Rs 1,37,07,137 and buildings worth Rs 2,44,50,001. He has liabilities worth Rs 44,36,391 as loans from banks.

According to the affidavits, Imo Singh’s source of income is his MLA salary and FDR interest, among others.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.