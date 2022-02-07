Manipur : Flag Hoisting Ceremony Of BJP Candidate – Preshow Shimray Held At Ukhrul

NET/UT News Desk

As the electoral battle and the polls date for the ensuing State general election draws closer, flag hoisting ceremony for BJP candidate of 45-Chingai (ST) assembly constituency, MK Preshow Shimray was held on Monday at his Khamphasom tang residence in Ukhrul.

The ceremony was attended by BJP leaders, party workers, area supporters and well wishers, among others.

Post the flag hoisting event, a public meeting was also held at Ukhrul town hall which was attended by BJP Manipur pradesh president, Adhikarimayum Sarda Devi; BJP vice president, Manipur pradesh cum Ukhrul in charge, CH Chidananda Singh, president ST Morcha, Manipur pradesh, Langjaikai Kamei, president BJP Ukhrul district, Yarthotthing Kashung and BJP Chingai AC candidate, MK Preshow Shimray, among others.

It may be mentioned that four political parties namely BJP, NPF, Congress and NPP have fielded their respective candidates in the two assembly constituencies of Ukhrul district’s 44-Ukhrul (ST) and 45-Chingai (ST) assembly constituency.

In the 45-Chingai AC seat, BJP allotted party ticket to MK Preshow Shimray, former deputy speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly, while NPF has fielded Khashim Vashum, former NPF legislature; NPP Ningam Chamroy, retired IAS, and Sword Vashum for Congress, a retired IAAS respectively.

With the exception of NPP candidate, Ningam Chamroy, who is contesting for the first time, the other three candidates of Chingai AC have already taken part in the State electoral politics.

On the other hand, in the 44-Ukhrul AC, BJP have put up Somatai Shaiza, former national footballer, while Congress and NPF have fielded former legislature Alfred Kanngam Arthur and Ramnganing Muivah, retired Northeast Council secretary.

In the last 2017 State general election, NPF candidates, Leishiyo Keishing won the 43-Phungyar AC seat while Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam won 44-Ukhrul, and NPF candidate Khashim Vashum was elected to power in 45-Chingai AC under Ukhrul district.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/flag-hoisting-ceremony-of-preshow-shimray-bjp-candidate-45-chingai-ac-held-at-ukhrul/)