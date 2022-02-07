Meghalaya : Effectively Utilize Central Funds & Disburse Salaries As Promised; Asserts AGHJAC

NET Web Desk

The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) has expressed its outrage over the delay in salary disbursement for employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and has asked its new Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rakesh Sangma to resign if he fails to maintain the same and properly utilize the central funds and royalty.

The Committee has also urged all Garo legislators, MPs and senior citizens to collaboratively work for restore peace and prosperity among the residents of Garo Hills.

According to Shillong Times report, the committee also reminded GHADC authorities of various pending promises, thereby urging the elected members to work for its fulfillment.

It also urged the state government and GHADC elected members to work towards the approval and implementation of the Garo Customary Law (GCL) and prepare a separate electoral roll at the earliest for the concerned residents.