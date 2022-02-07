More Than 1500 Projects Implemented Along Northeastern States Under NLCPR-State Scheme

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A total of 1635 projects worth Rs.16233.78 crore were sanctioned for the North Eastern States, under Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)-State scheme.

Among these total projects, atleast 1219 projects with sanctioned amount of Rs 9726.59 crore have been completed by January 31, 2022. While for the remaining 416 ongoing projects, implementation will be made along various stages.

It was informed by Minister for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) – G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Its worthy to note that these projects were sanctioned state-wise under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources-State (NLCPR-State) Scheme till it was replaced by the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) in 2017-18.

In Arunachal Pradesh a total of 207 projects were allotted amounting to Rs 2484.01 Crores, out of which 141 with 1544.75 cr have been completed and 66 projects are underway. In Assam, 446 projects with 3875.97 core, 260 projects worth Rs 1616.49 cr have been completed and 186 projects are underway; Manipur – 177 projects with Rs 1857.13 cr, 148 have been completed with Rs 1078.44 and 29 projects are underway; while Meghalaya have 107 projects with Rs 1533.96 cr out of which 69 have been completed with Rs 709.34 cr and 38 are underway; Mizoram – there are 159 projects with Rs 1393.1cr and 141 projects with Rs 1126.49 cr funds have been completed and 18 are underway. Nagaland has 170 projects with Rs 1805.4 cr fund out of which 137 with Rs 1322.1 cr have been completed and 33 are yet to complete; in Sikkim 247 projects were allotted with Rs 1409.69 cr fund out of which 226 with Rs 1123.50 cr have been completed and 21 are underway. In Tripura, 122 projects were allotted with Rs 1874.52 cr fund out of which 97 projects with Rs 1205.48 cr fund have been completed and 25 are underway.

In total 1635 projects were allotted in Northeast with Rs 16233.78 cr fund and 1219 projects with Rs 9726.59 cr have been completed, while 416 projects are currently underway.