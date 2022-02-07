Nagaland To Celebrate ‘Naturally Nagaland & Noklak Handicraft’ Festival On February 9

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to promote the handwoven products and the significance of organic produce, the northeastern state of Nagaland is all set to organize the ‘Naturally Nagaland and Noklak Handicraft Festival’ at Public Ground, Noklak on February 9, 2022.

This initiative has been undertaken to enhance the recognition of numerous craft traditions through sustainable craftsmanship. The event will be organized under the theme “Towards Sustainability”.

According to APRO Noklak report, the Agriculture Production Commissioner of Nagaland, Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS will attend the event as its special guest.