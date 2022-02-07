Ram Muivah (NPF) Releases Vision Document for Manipur Assembly Polls 

NET/UT News Desk

A vision document of Ram Muivah, Retd. IAS and Naga People’s Front candidate for 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, was released on Sunday at his residence office in Greenland, Ukhrul. The document was released by chief guest Veronica Zingkhai, president Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL).

Members of NPF 44-Ukhrul (ST) AC head office, Rev Fr Mayopam Gabriel, Parish Priest Sacred Heart Church, Catechist Robin Yangya, TSL, Tangkhul Naga Wungnao Long (TNWL), Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL) and media were present in the program.

Father Gabriel performed a biblical ritual, blessing the program and the candidate with holy water.

In his welcome adress, Chihanpam Sareo, mentioned that due to unavoidable circumstances TNL president could not be here and that they are grateful to Veronica Zingkhai, president TSL, who agreed to take his place. “Today on behalf of our respectable Ramnganing Muivah, retired IAS also an NPF candidate for forthcoming 12th Member of Legislative Assembly, I would like to welcome and every present here,” Chihanpam said.

Veronica Zingkhai in her speech said that most of the people are pronouncing Ram Muiva’s name wrong and that we should get the pronunciation of the name right. She mentioned that at times like this, there has been a lot of misunderstanding to the CSOs (public leaders) and the media persons. She said, “We do not have any party. We have to be there in any program in support to all citizens of Tangkhul”.

While talking about Ram Muivah’s visions, she said that there are some leaders who gives promises which they cannot accomplish. When someone shows their vision, it doesn’t mean that they will accomplish everything. Instead of making promises it is better to show the vision.

She then urged the people and party members not talk ill or criticize other political parties or try to find the weakness and pull them down. “Moral assassination should be avoided”, she asserted.

In conclusion she said, “I believe that his vision will not be for the Tangkhuls alone or only for his constituency. Serving people is not bounded by the constituency”.

Veronica released the Vision Document and wished Ram Muivah the best on behalf of TSL and the CSOs.

Speaking at the event, Ram Muivah thanked the program moderator AR Mathing, Miss Manipur 2019, and expressed his gratitude to the CSOs and everyone for making it to the program.

“I want the whole Tangkhul to know my vision. Not everyone can show their vision but I have the courage to tell the whole world what is my vision for Ukhrul, my motherland”, he said.

“I am not promising to do all the vision but it will be my endeavor. It is not for my personal benefit that I am contesting for State assembly polls. I have been serving as an IAS officer for 35 years and retired in 2020. Since then GOI, GOM and even private sectors have offered a lot of place but I did not take them. I was planning to start a startup business with my two sons and give employment to hundreds of younger generations”, Ram said.

He told that some of his friends came to him and asked him to contest for the upcoming election but that, he said, he didn’t accept immediately. As he took some time pondering and praying over the proposition, he said he was enlightened by a sense of mission.

Ram further said, “Our motherland have suffered a lot. From Muirei, Yangpokpi to Khayang, Phungdhar and Kachaophung, I have heard the cry of the farmers. I have seen it with my own eyes and I feel their pain”.

He then questioned how our land, the “Jerusalem of Manipur, Ukhrul,” where Christianity and education first began, where for 20 years we were the only literate people in the whole of Manipur, be suffering like this. Like the Isrealite, we were the chosen people.

Sharing about his time as Secretary in NEC, He said he travelled to a lot of places. In 1970s Itanagar was a small place, much smaller than Ukhrul, now it is 10 times bigger. Gangtok was the size of Wino Bazaar in 1976, now it is a lot bigger than Ukhrul.

Our neighbouring lands are getting statehood. Arunachal was 40 years behind us, now they are 40 years ahead of us. That’s because, as a statehood, they are receiving 40,000 crores from the government for 14 lacs of population. That means 1 lac population is getting 1000 crore. While in Ukhrul, we are not even receiving 100 crores and the population is over 2 lakh.

“Thinking of all this, I choose to compete in this election”, he maintained.

Like wise, he said, he is not an ordinary or normal politician. He is not here to get schemes from government to transform Ukhrul.

He said that while he is still strong he will serve his people. “I have only one mission: To serve the motherland”, he added.

Some of his visions as NPF candidate are to empower women, empower youth, encourage entrepreneurship among the youth, Human Resource Development, Ukhrul Town as Smart City and Tourist Destination, Road development among others.

The program ended with refreshment and interaction.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/ram-muivah-npf-releases-vision-document-for-manipur-polls/)