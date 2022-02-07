Sikkim Man Killed With Axe Following Heated Argument Over Extra-Marital Affair; Accused Apprehended

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Police have apprehended a 44-year-old man for allegedly murdering 48-year-old Bishnu Prasad Bhujel with an axe in Lower Tadong, West Sikkim.

According to sources, this incident occurred following a heated argument about an extramarital affair.

Identified as – Birkha Bahadur Rai, the accused hails from Soreng but was temporarily residing in Lower Tadong.

As per police reports, a written First Information Report (FIR) was filed by brother of the deceased – Purna Bahadur Bhujel which mentioned that on February 5, 2022, his deceased brother and accused person hailing from the same village had indulged in a heated argument over an extra marital affair of the deceased’s wife with the accused person which culminated in a physical fight.

In the process, the accused person hit the deceased person with an axe on his left shoulder. As a result, the deceased succumbed to his injuries.

Furthermore, the accused has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC, after the brother of deceased lodged a complaint in Kaluk Police station.