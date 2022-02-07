Sikkim-Ruling Government Enslaved To Feudal Ideologies; Can’t Deliver Justice : SRP President – KB Rai To SKM

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The President of Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) – KB Rai on Sunday contended that the SKM government and its leaders will never bring Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Addressing a press conference Mr Rai claimed that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had once again lied on this issue.

He further stated that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) foundation day celebrations on February 4 were marred by the absence of any announcement on CBI to Sikkim or the exposes promised by Mr Tamang in recent speeches.

Mr Rai mentioned that bringing CBI inquiry to Sikkim was a procedural matter of government and administration and did not need a public meeting or a big crowd to come through. He also challenged the State Government to prove its sincerity and end its dithering on the matter and allow CBI to begin corruption investigations.

Continuing his criticism of the SKM Government, he also scoffed at the committees formed by the SKM for the pending demands which the party had promised to deliver within 100 days of forming the government.

Referring the same as “delaying tactics”, Rai added that SKM was too enslaved to feudal ideologies to deliver any form of true social justice in Sikkim. His own party meanwhile, he claimed, was the only one which could deliver justice to all of Sikkim based on democratic values and beliefs.