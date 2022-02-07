Stop Harassing Petitioners Over Social Media Posts : SC To Tripura Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2022 : The Supreme Court of India on Monday slammed the Tripura Police for sending notice to people over alleged communal violence posts on social media.

A bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant told the state government’s counsel that if Tripura Police continues to harass people, then the Home Secretary and Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned District shall be summoned by the court.

In regard to this matter, the bench told that an order has been already passed and it should be implemented.

The bench also told Tripura government counsel “At least show deference to our order when we have handled an issue”. It also added that the SP should be informed about this order.

The bench further added “Why should somebody be required to run to the Supreme Court? What else is this if this is not harassment.”

When the counsel of Tripura government urged the court to adjourn the matter for two weeks, the bench said “We will call the SP to court and make him answerable if we find he’s trying to evade compliance by issuing notices to the people. Once we have passed an order covering the issue, you must show responsibility”.

Journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan filed a plea in the Apex Court against a notice issued by police seeking his appearance under Section 41A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court on January 10 passed an interim order restraining the Tripura Police from acting against the tweets of journalists, stated by Advocate Sharukh Alam, representing Khan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared at the end of the hearing and assured the bench that he will look into the matter and ensure that the sanctity of the court’s orders is ensured in letter and in spirit, news agency IANS reported.

In November 2021, the Apex Court directed Tripura Police not to take any coercive action in an First Information Report (FIR) lodged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) provisions against three people, including a journalist.