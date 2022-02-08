Arunachal Pradesh : 7 Army Personnel Trapped In Avalanche Found Dead; Confirms Indian Army

NET Web Desk

In an unfortunate incident, the Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that 7 personnel who were trapped in the avalanche that hit an army patrol party along the high-altitude area of Kameng sector in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday are dead.

“Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site,” the Indian Army said.

According to an army statement issued earlier, the hilly tract which was hit by the natural disaster has been reporting inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last several days.

