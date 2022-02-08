Assam : Absconding Rape Accused Nabbed From Hailakandi 

NET Web Desk

The Mumbai Police has apprehended a 20-yrs-old absconding rape accused from the Dhanipur Village in Hailakandi district of Assam. Identified as Sajid Ahmed Mazumdar, the accused was absconding after he allegedly raped a girl in Colaba, Maharashtra.



Based on specific inputs, a team of the Mumbai Crime branch arrived at Hailakandi to nab the accused. Accordingly, the local cops held the accused and handed him over to the investigating team of Mumbai Police following due process.



“Mazumdar left for Mumbai two years back and joined a private company. Last year he returned during the lockdown. A local resident of Colaba filed an FIR against him and a case (number 204/21) was registered in Colaba police station under section 376 IPC. After the filing of FIR, Mazumdar was allegedly missing,” the police informed.



Taking to social media handles, the Hailakandi Police informed about the same. “You can run but you can never hide!!! Rape accused in a case of Colaba, Mumbai, absconded and took shelter in Dhonipur, Lala area of Hailakandi district. OC Lala PS, on request from Mumbai Police, immediately acted and apprehended the accused and handed him over to Mumbai Police following due process.” – it wrote.